Driver Charged With Stunt Driving Three Times In Three Months

Windsor Police have charged a driver with three separate stunt driving incidents within the last three months.

The first was on March 18th, when the driver was stopped and charged for driving more than three times the speed limit, travelling at 152 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

On Sunday, May 21st, the same driver was charged with stunt driving while driving a Dodge Challenger in circular motions or “donuts,”

intentionally causing the vehicle to lose traction with the paved roadway and causing the vehicle wheels to spin in a parking lot.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On Monday, May 22nd, the driver was pulled over driving a Dodge Minivan at a speed of 115 km/hr in a posted 60 km/h zone.

All three vehicles have been impounded, and the driver faces up to $37,500 in fines, 1.5 years in jail, and a lifetime driving ban.