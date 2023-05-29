Amherstburg Resident Wins $100,000 With Instant Crossword Tripler

Rocco Dipierdomenico of Amherstburg won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

“I’ve always liked playing Instant tickets as a way to pass the time and socialize with friends,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

One evening, he purchased a ticket at his local coffee shop. When he checked it to see if he was a winner, the machine shut down. “My body became still with shock,” he recounted. “I needed to double check the ticket, then took a couple minutes to process my win outside.”

The 64-year-old called his wife to reveal the news. “Are you ready to retire?” he asked. “She couldn’t believe it!” Rocco said he was shaking when he returned home. “I told my daughter, and she said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ We celebrated the win together as a family.”

With his windfall, he is hoping to purchase a car and new furniture. He plans to save whatever is left.

The winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Espresso Cafe on Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg.