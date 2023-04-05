ThunderstormNow
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Wednesday April 5th, 2023, 2:41pm

Weather
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say at 2:38pm, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

