Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 5th, 2023, 2:41pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.
They say at 2:38pm, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.
All about watches and warnings:
A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.
A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.
