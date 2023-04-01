PHOTOS: Rose City Comic Convention Excites At Caboto Club

Rose City Comic Convention brought artists, actors, toys, games, vintage collectables and much more together at the Caboto Club Saturday.

Attendees were able to enjoy various guests that the convention brought in such as premiere comic book illustrator Jason Fabok, Leilani Shiu aka Teeka the Jawa from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, actress Sarah Booth, classic comic artist Arvell Jones, actor Sean Sullivan, and many more.

In addition to meeting some guests from the industry of pop-culture work, guests were also able to enjoy many vendors that brought a variety of items to the Caboto Club, as well as an artists alley for original work and various activities set up such as the 501st Legion photo area. Learn more about Rose City Comic Convention on their website here.

The convention runs until 6:00pm Saturday.