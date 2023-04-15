Mostly CloudyNow
Humane Society To Host Microchip Drive-Thru Clinic In Amherstburg On Sunday

Saturday April 15th, 2023, 7:57am

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society’s first microchip clinic of the year will take place in Amherstburg this Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

The drive-thru event format lets pet owners have their dog, cat, or rabbit microchipped without leaving their vehicle. Town of Amherstburg staff will also be on hand for those needing to renew dog licenses.

It runs from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Libro Centre. The cost is $20, cash only. No appointment is required.

Attendees are asked to enter from Meloche Road and follow the signage.

