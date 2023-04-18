NEWS >
CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
SunnyWed
15 °C
59 °F		CloudyThu
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
17 °C
63 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Devonshire Mall To Host Annual Recycling Event

Tuesday April 18th, 2023, 7:15pm

City News
0
0
0

Are you looking to get rid of those old household electronics, including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers, gently-used clothing, old bicycles and even used bikes?

How about clothing that doesn’t fit anymore or an old door?

Then head to the mall this Saturday for Devonshire Mall’s 15th annual recycling event.

The drive-thru drop-off zone will be located in the southeast parking lot near Cineplex.  It runs from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Visit their website here for a complete list of what can be recycled. 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message