Devonshire Mall To Host Annual Recycling Event

Are you looking to get rid of those old household electronics, including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers, gently-used clothing, old bicycles and even used bikes?

How about clothing that doesn’t fit anymore or an old door?

Then head to the mall this Saturday for Devonshire Mall’s 15th annual recycling event.

The drive-thru drop-off zone will be located in the southeast parking lot near Cineplex. It runs from 9:00am to 5:00pm.



Visit their website here for a complete list of what can be recycled.