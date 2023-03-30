Two Suspects Wanted After Old Thrift Store Catches Fire On Giles

​

Windsor Police are looking to identify two suspects who intentionally set fire to a commercial building.

The fire broke out around 12:30pm Wednesday at the former Mission Thrift Store in the 300 block of Giles.

Through investigation, members of the Arson Unit determined that the fire was set deliberately. Two men were observed leaving the scene in a stolen U-Haul truck when the fire first started. The truck was later located and seized as evidence.

Damage is set between $500,000 and $1 million.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage, particularly those who live in the area of Giles, are encouraged to check for evidence on March 29th, 2023, from 12:00pm to 12:45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.