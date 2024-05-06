ClearNow
Traffic Alert: Riverside Drive Closed In Tecumseh Until 2025

Monday May 6th, 2024, 4:44pm

Tecumseh
Construction works are continuing at the Scully-St. Mark’s Pump Station Replacement and Riverside Drive East Reconstruction Project in the Town of Tecumseh

As part of the project, Riverside Drive between Grant Avenue and St. Mark’s Road is closed to all traffic except local traffic.

Signage is installed to detour traffic from the project area and to use Tecumseh Road East between Manning Road and Brighton Road.

It is expected that this closure will remain in place until spring 2025.

