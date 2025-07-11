OPP Investigating Robbery In Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Leamington

Police say that around 8:15am on Friday, July 11th, 2025, two unknown individuals armed with a handgun attended a residence in the 200 block of Erie Street North. The individuals entered a residence, confronted the lone occupant and stole a quantity of cash, a laptop, and debit cards, then fled the scene.

Suspect information is as follows:

Suspect 1 – Muscular, Black male, Jamaican accent, black pants, brown work boots, orange and yellow short-sleeved high-visibility work shirt, with a black and red baseball hat

– Muscular, Black male, Jamaican accent, black pants, brown work boots, orange and yellow short-sleeved high-visibility work shirt, with a black and red baseball hat Suspect 2 – Tall, thin, Black male, Jamaican accent, black beard, black hoodie, black jeans, black running shoes, yellow reflective high visibility strap vest, grey hat/toque. The investigation is ongoing, and there is not believed to be a threat to public safety as investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Suspect vehicle – a white sport utility crossover with black rims

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.