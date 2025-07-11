Heat Warning Issued

Windsor-Essex

Friday July 11th, 2025, 1:59pm

Top Story
A heat warning has been issued lasting well into next week.

This week southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions. The temperatures and humidex will meet or be extremely close to heat warning criteria, with the hottest day being Saturday. A shift in the weather pattern on Thursday will likely end this multi-day period of heat and humidity.

  • Daytime highs of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius and a humidex of 35 to 40.
  • Overnight lows of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat.

 

