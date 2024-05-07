SunnyNow
10 °C
50 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		Mainly SunnyWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
17 °C
63 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Search Warrant Executed In Tecumseh

Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 7:28am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Residents in the area of Manning Road in Tecumseh saw a significant police presence early Tuesday as police executed a search warrant at a property.

Police have taken one person into custody without incident.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message