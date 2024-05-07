Search Warrant Executed In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 7:28am
Residents in the area of Manning Road in Tecumseh saw a significant police presence early Tuesday as police executed a search warrant at a property.
Police have taken one person into custody without incident.
