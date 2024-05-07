Active Investigation In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 5:41pm
Windsor Police remain on the scene of what they are calling an an active investigation in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East behind the Tecumseh Mall.
Police were called to the area around 11:30am for reports of a dead body.
No other information has been released.
