Traffic Blitz Sees Dozens Of Tickets Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 5th, 2024, 10:43am
On Thursday, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, LaSalle Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint operation to reduce speeding and other forms of careless driving.
Officers issued a total of 76 tickets for speeding and other traffic violations. Five motorists were charged with stunt driving, including one individual who was clocked travelling 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message