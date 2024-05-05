Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyMon
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
22 °C
72 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Traffic Blitz Sees Dozens Of Tickets Issued

Sunday May 5th, 2024, 10:43am

Crime & Police News
0
0

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, LaSalle Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint operation to reduce speeding and other forms of careless driving.
 
Officers issued a total of 76 tickets for speeding and other traffic violations. Five motorists were charged with stunt driving, including one individual who was clocked travelling 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message