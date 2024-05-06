Suspect Charged After Shots-Fired On Howard

Windsor Police has arrested a 22-year-old man following a shooting over the weekend.

Police say that shortly after 3:30am on May 5th, 2024, officers responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. At the scene, officers located shell casings as well as damage to a residence. No physical injuries were reported because of this incident.

Through investigation, officers quickly identified a suspect, who was located and arrested several hours later at a home on the 1400 block of Curry Avenue. He has been charged with discharging a firearm while being reckless to others, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm without holding a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.