St. Clair College To Conduct Emergency Communication Scenarios

St. Clair College will be conducting three Emergency Communication Scenarios on an Active Attacker for students and staff at all campuses starting Tuesday.

The test scenarios will take place as follows:

Tuesday, March 28th – Downtown Campus 10:15am

Thursday, April 6th – South Campus 10:15am

Thursday, April 13th – Chatham Campus 2:15pm

College officials say that the communication exercise scenario-specific times and dates has already been communicated to all students, staff, and geographical neighbours to the campuses.

Over the past few weeks, everyone has been encouraged to upload the Alertus emergency communication app to their phones. On the day of the communications exercise, there will be test messaging on the Alertus app, computer screens, and classroom discussions.

They say that this is a communication exercise only, and no one is expected to run, hide or fight during this exercise. A pre-message will be sent five minutes before the emergency message (PA system where available, Alertus, Social Media). The test emergency message will be sent out during the exercise (PA system where available, Alertus, Social Media).

When the session is over, a complete scenario message will be sent out 15 minutes after the start of the exercise.

The College has been working with Windsor Police and Chatham Kent Police in preparation for these communication exercises.