Know An Awesome Nurse? Nominate Them For This Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 16th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

The award is named for Lois Fairley, a Windsor’s Grace Hospital nursing program graduate in 1955, who spent her career caring for patients at Grace Hospital as a nurse and head nurse. She also served the nursing profession as a member of the Provincial Board of Directors of Registered Nurses Association of Ontario. She served as President of the Ontario Nurses Association and the Program Advisory Committee at St. Clair College.

The nomination process is easy. All you have to do is, in 500 words or less, tell a story about how a nurse impacted a patient’s life, family, workplace, or community.

For more information and the nomination form, visit the website here. All entries must be received by April 20th at 5:00pm.

The Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario selects and gives the award from nominations received from the public.

The 16th Annual Award Presentation will take place during Nurses Week 2023, May 8th to 14th.