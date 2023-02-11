NEWS >
PHOTOS: Pop-Up Shop Celebrating Black History Month At Tecumseh Mall

Saturday February 11th, 2023, 11:43am

Tecumseh Mall’s Pop-Up Shop is back, now celebrating Black History Month and supporting local black owned business. Multiple vendors are set up for the weekend selling various goods within the mall for the pop-up, from beauty to jewelry to wellness and more. The pop-up will be set up within Tecumseh Mall until end of day on the 12th of February.

The event was made possible and in partnership with the Nigerian Canadians for Cultural, Educational and Economic Progress (NCCEEP) presenting Sokoni Marketplace for Black History Month Pop-Up Shop at Tecumseh Mall. Learn more about the vendors on Tecumseh Mall’s website here.

 

