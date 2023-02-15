NEWS >
LaSalle Resident Wins $1 Million With Instant Ultimate

Wednesday February 15th, 2023, 12:59pm

Florianne Fournier of LaSalle has won $1 million with Instant Ultimate (Game #2123).

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Malden Road in Windsor.

