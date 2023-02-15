LaSalle Resident Wins $1 Million With Instant Ultimate
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 15th, 2023, 12:59pm
Florianne Fournier of LaSalle has won $1 million with Instant Ultimate (Game #2123).
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Malden Road in Windsor.
