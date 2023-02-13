LaSalle Hosting A Movie Night Friday

LaSalle is hosting a free Movie Night inside the Event Centre this Friday, February 17th.

Bring your lawn or camping chairs, find a spot, and get comfortable. Doors open at 6:00pm, and the featured movie, Minions (2015), starts at 7:00pm playing on a large inflatable screen.

“This is a great way to bring families together for a free night out at the Event Centre,” said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation.

You are welcome to bring your own snacks, and a snack bar operated by the Interact Club of LaSalle will be on site. Note: cash is the only method of payment. All proceeds support the Interact Club’s initiatives.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking is available at the Riverdance Building and the LaSalle Boat Ramp at the corner of Front Road and Laurier Drive.