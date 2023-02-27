Belle River Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 27th, 2023, 2:54pm
Phahatkone of Belle River matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the January 4th, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.
Khamvongsa, 45, said when he brought his ticket to the store, he thought the cashier was joking when he said he won $100,000. “I couldn’t believe it – there was so much happiness,” he said. “My family and friends were so excited for me when I told them.”
The manufacturing worker said it’s hard to describe how he feels. “I’m so excited – there are no words.”
He plans to put his win toward a down payment on a home for the future. “I also want to visit my homeland, Laos. I haven’t been home since the pandemic,” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
