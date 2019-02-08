There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 8th – February 10th
Friday February 8th, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Keith Ruff
Friday February 8th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
2019 International Patient Safety Symposium
Friday February 8th, 2019
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Winter Studio Class Schedule
Friday February 8th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Carrots N’ Dates Jam Nights
Friday February 8th, 2019
Carrots N Dates Tecumseh
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Friday February 8th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Friday February 8th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Keith Ruff
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Picture with a princess
Saturday February 9th, 2019
WFCU
Army vs Navy – Hockey Day in Canada
Saturday February 9th, 2019
THE WFCU CENTRE
Liberty for All
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Windsor Public Library (Central Branch)
Valentine’s Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Pet Valu Huron Church
Winter Studio Class Schedule
Saturday February 9th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Valentines Day Bazaar Eat Shop Love and Chocolate
Saturday February 9th, 2019
WFCU
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Saturday February 9th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz
Saturday February 9th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Adults Acrylic Pour Painting Workshop (Charity Event)
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church
Kids Workshop – Acrylic Pour Painting
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church Windsor
Hearts Together For Haiti Annual Charity Gala
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Fogolar Furlan Club
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Saturday February 9th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Reiki Level I (First Degree)
Sunday February 10th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Empty Bowls Windsor
Sunday February 10th, 2019
Optimist community center
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Sunday February 10th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Sunday February 10th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
