There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 8th – February 10th

Friday February 8th, 2019

Posted at 12:00pm

Theatre Events

Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Keith Ruff

Friday February 8th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Health Events

2019 International Patient Safety Symposium

Friday February 8th, 2019
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Arts Events

Winter Studio Class Schedule

Friday February 8th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Music Events

Carrots N’ Dates Jam Nights

Friday February 8th, 2019
Carrots N Dates Tecumseh
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme

Friday February 8th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Charity Events

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen

Friday February 8th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum

Saturday February 9th, 2019

Theatre Events

Festivals Events

Picture with a princess

Saturday February 9th, 2019
WFCU
Community Events

Community Events

Liberty for All

Saturday February 9th, 2019
Windsor Public Library (Central Branch)
Charity Events

Valentine’s Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex

Saturday February 9th, 2019
Pet Valu Huron Church
Arts Events

Festivals Events

Valentines Day Bazaar Eat Shop Love and Chocolate

Saturday February 9th, 2019
WFCU
Charity Events

Arts Events

Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz

Saturday February 9th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

Adults Acrylic Pour Painting Workshop (Charity Event)

Saturday February 9th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church
Arts Events

Kids Workshop – Acrylic Pour Painting

Saturday February 9th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church Windsor
Charity Events

Hearts Together For Haiti Annual Charity Gala

Saturday February 9th, 2019
Fogolar Furlan Club
Charity Events

Sunday February 10th, 2019

Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

Sunday February 10th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Charity Events

Empty Bowls Windsor

Sunday February 10th, 2019
Optimist community center
Arts Events

Charity Events

