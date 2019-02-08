Sunday Celebration To Celebrate Two Years Of The Sole Focus Project

The Canadian Mental Health Association will celebrate two years of the Sole Focus Project at a Soleful Celebration this Sunday, February 10th at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Running from 2pm to 4pm, the family-friendly event will share outcomes from the second year of the campaign and include activities for children that support their mental health and wellness.

Launched in February 2017, the Sole Focus Project campaign sought to raise awareness about mental health and funds to support mental health awareness, education and training, an area not fully funded by the government. Funds raised also support an endowment fund to provide sustainability to the mental health education and training portfolio. The original fundraising goal of $500,000 over 3 years was achieved in just one year. Thus, the goal was extended to $1.5 million, ultimately meaning more mental health outreach for the community.

“We heard loudly and clearly from the community that they wanted to see CMHA-WECB in the community more. The resounding support that we have received from our Sole Focus Project strategic partners, donors, ambassadors and the general public has been overwhelming and demonstrates unequivocally that mental health is breaking the stigma barrier. CMHA-WECB is proud to be a lead provider of mental health services, and to be able to expand these services to the Windsor-Essex community because of the success of the Sole Focus Project”, stated CMHA-WECB CEO, Claudia den Boer.