PHOTOS: Hundreds Enjoy Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate And Donate

Saturday February 16th, 2019

Posted at 5:10pm

City News
Th Capri Pizzeria Recreational Complex was filled Saturday evening with happy skaters of all ages, enjoying Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate & Donate.

This year’s event asked for donations to go to the House of Sophrosyne, such as toiletries, personal care items, hats, scarves, gloves, and socks.

A room in the complex also offered a raffle, face painting, and complementary food provided by CUPE Local 82.

