PHOTOS: Hundreds Enjoy Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate And Donate

Th Capri Pizzeria Recreational Complex was filled Saturday evening with happy skaters of all ages, enjoying Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate & Donate.

This year’s event asked for donations to go to the House of Sophrosyne, such as toiletries, personal care items, hats, scarves, gloves, and socks.

A room in the complex also offered a raffle, face painting, and complementary food provided by CUPE Local 82.