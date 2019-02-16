PHOTOS: Hundreds Enjoy Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate And Donate
Anna Millerman
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Posted at 5:10pm
Th Capri Pizzeria Recreational Complex was filled Saturday evening with happy skaters of all ages, enjoying Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate & Donate.
This year’s event asked for donations to go to the House of Sophrosyne, such as toiletries, personal care items, hats, scarves, gloves, and socks.
A room in the complex also offered a raffle, face painting, and complementary food provided by CUPE Local 82.
Comment With Facebook