Oven 360 Celebrates One Year With Library Fundraising Event

Tuesday February 19th, 2019

Posted at 10:00am

OOven 360 on Grand Marais in South Windsor is marking their first anniversary in a big way.

On Thursday, February 21st they will donate 100% of the profit that day to the Budimir Public Library to help with their major renovation this spring.

The library is located directly across the street and will undergo a close to $3,000,000 expansion and renovation that will see a 6,000 square foot addition added.

