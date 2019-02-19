Oven 360 Celebrates One Year With Library Fundraising Event
Tuesday February 19th, 2019
Posted at 10:00am
OOven 360 on Grand Marais in South Windsor is marking their first anniversary in a big way.
On Thursday, February 21st they will donate 100% of the profit that day to the Budimir Public Library to help with their major renovation this spring.
The library is located directly across the street and will undergo a close to $3,000,000 expansion and renovation that will see a 6,000 square foot addition added.
