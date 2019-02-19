New Development Planned For Essex

A new multi residential development could be coming to the Town of Essex.

The proposed development would be a six storey multiple dwelling at the the site of the former Weston Bakery at 22 Victor Street.

The building would be home to 57 two bedroom rental units.

According to a report by Jeff Watson, Policy Planner for the town, the proposed development would be a desirable addition to the town housing stock.

“Currently, the availability of rental housing is essentially non-existent. The rental units will all be two bedroom units, being the most popular form of rental accommodation generally, and it is expected that these units will be in demand,” said Watson.

The development will have 72 parking spaces and a landscaped amenity area with a gazebo located on the north side of the building.

Town Council will be asked to give final approval at their meeting Tuesday night.