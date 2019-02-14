Lakeshore To Assume Ownership Of Lighthouse Cove Pier



Lakeshore Obtains Ownership of Lighthouse Cove Pier

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans will be transferring the ownership of the Federal pier in Lighthouse Cove to the Town of Lakeshore once some improvements are completed.

The Town negotiated remedial work on the pier and boat launch as part of the transfer agreement.

At no cost to the Town, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will install steel sheet piling around the pier and boat launch, repair the boat launch, install new safety ladders, replace fenders around the pier, repair existing concrete parapet along the river and install new granular base and asphalt the deck.

“These upgrades and enhancements will ensure the Lighthouse Cove pier is in optimum condition when the Town assumes ownership and will be available for public use for many years,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

Construction and repairs to the pier are expected to begin shortly pending weather. Once completed ownership will be transferred.