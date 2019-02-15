City To Host Cultural Summit



The City of Windsor will host a Cultural Summit on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at Willistead Manor.

The event will run from 3pm to 7pm with a formal presentation at 3:30pm and repeated at 5:30pm. Staff will provide an update on the Municipal Cultural Master Plan and facilitate a discussion on art, culture and heritage in the City of Windsor.

The evening will also include updates on current and past projects and initiatives; cultural performances and displays from some of the individuals and organizations that have received funding through the City’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund (ACHF) grant program; displays and activities from Museum Windsor; light snacks and beverages.