There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 25th – 27th

Friday January 25th, 2019

Posted at 12:00pm

Friday January 25th, 2019

Community Events

January Family Movie Night: Coco

Friday January 25th, 2019
Good Shepherd Parish

Saturday January 26th, 2019

Crafts Events

Be Mine A Valentine’s Event

Saturday January 26th, 2019
WFCU Center, Collavino Hall
Festivals Events

Marvel Celebration: A Fandom Event

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
Charity Events

T2B Gala 22

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Caesars Windsor
Charity Events

Adoption Event and Bake Sale

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Pet Valu Essex
Community Events

WMHA 2019 All Star Skills Competition

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Adie Knox Arena
Music Events

WSO – French Connections

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Community Events

Past Life Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein

Saturday January 26th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Henna by Pixie By Design

Saturday January 26th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Professional Events

Real Estate Investor Meetup-High Returns With Self Storage Investing & Tax Strategies for REI

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Downtown Business Accelerator
Community Events

FAMILIADA: Costume Carnival Ball

Saturday January 26th, 2019
Polish Club Windsor

