There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 25th – 27th
Friday January 25th, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
January Family Movie Night: Coco
Friday January 25th, 2019
Good Shepherd Parish
Be Mine A Valentine’s Event
Saturday January 26th, 2019
WFCU Center, Collavino Hall
Marvel Celebration: A Fandom Event
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
T2B Gala 22
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Caesars Windsor
Adoption Event and Bake Sale
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Pet Valu Essex
WMHA 2019 All Star Skills Competition
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Adie Knox Arena
WSO – French Connections
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Past Life Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein
Saturday January 26th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Henna by Pixie By Design
Saturday January 26th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Real Estate Investor Meetup-High Returns With Self Storage Investing & Tax Strategies for REI
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Downtown Business Accelerator
FAMILIADA: Costume Carnival Ball
Saturday January 26th, 2019
Polish Club Windsor
Comment With Facebook