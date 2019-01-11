Several Local Employers Hiring At City Hall Job Fair

The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting their first job fair of the new year on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019.

Employers looking to hire include Service Master, Electra-tech., The Cleaning Business Inc., Seasons Retirement Home, Roots 2 Wings, TransForm, FairLane Machine Tools Inc., Booster Juice and more.

Jobs include cleaning technician driver, CNC boring mill operator, food counter attendants, general labourers, PSW, food service supervisors, panel wiring, health care aids, purchasing specialist, janitorial, support workers, purchasing clerk and more.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.