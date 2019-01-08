Overnight Closures Of Ojibway Parkway Planned

As constriction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge moves into the next phase, several full overnight closures of Ojibway Parkway are planned for the construction of the overpass that will connect the existing Herb Gray Parkway with the new bridge plaza.

The closures will happen between 10pm and 6am on January 11th, January 14th, January 21st, January 22nd, January 30th, January 31st, February 11th and February 12th.

All closures are weather permitting.