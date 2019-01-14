LaSalle Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award



For the third year in a row, LaSalle has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented by the Government Finance Officers Association.

“This is a significant achievement for LaSalle. Our administrative team is committed to consistently providing our community with a comprehensive budget document. We are honoured to be acknowledged by an outside organization,” said Marc Bondy, Mayor.

The award reflects the commitment by the Finance Department to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. LaSalle satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan and a communications device. To receive the award, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.