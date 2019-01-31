Essex Region Conservation Honours Award Winners
Liz Thorne
Thursday January 31st, 2019
Posted at 10:00am
Eight organizations and individuals have been honoured with Essex Region Conservation Awards.
“It’s always inspiring to learn more about those who have made tangible contributions to our regional environment,” said Chair Irek Kusmierczyk. “By moving forward, together, with committed organizations and individuals like those we honour tonight, we will ensure that our region remains the Place for Life.”
Winners included:
- Ceara Copat – Youth Award for her dedication to natural and cultural heritage interpretation and action, including tree planting, invasive species removal, and engagement.
- Maurice Chauvin – Conservation Farm Award for adopting a variety of conservation and Best Management Practices, over six generations of farming, to protect their greatest resource – the soil.
- The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment Association – John R. Park Homestead Award for maintaining and promoting the historic and cultural significant of the Regiment in the community, and extra efforts this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.
- Karen Batke – Volunteer Award for more than 35 years of volunteering to protect and restore Cedar, Mill and Wigle Creeks through tree planting, cleanups, and invasive species removal. (presented posthumously).
- Just Fishin’ Friends – Volunteer Organization Award for their dedication in providing learn to fish opportunities to residents across the region, to help them learn more about native fish species and the Great Lakes .
- St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School – Education Award for more than two decades of educating students about our environment, and inspiring them to action through greening, cleanups, invasive species removals, and Monarch protection.
- Tepperman’s –Environmental Achievement for its “Live for Tomorrow’ sustainability plan and significant achievements in waste reduction, energy consumption, innovative recycling solutions, and a shared environmental ethic with staff, suppliers and partners.
- Laura Monforton – Dennis Chase Staff Award for her dedication, conscientiousness, kindness and compassion to colleagues, customers and partners through a variety of roles at ERCA, including tree planting and restoration, events and outreach, and protecting sources of drinking water as the region’s Risk Management Official/Inspector.
