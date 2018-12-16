Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Zoey is an extremely timid and sweet cat. She loves being pet and having her head scratched. Zoey has no interest in toys and would much rather spend her time lounging around on the couch. She also likes to spend time curled up in your lap if you put her there. Zoey needs time to adjust to new things and needs someone to take it slow with her, so no young kids please.