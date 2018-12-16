Zoey Is An Extremely Timid And Sweet Cat
Sunday December 16th, 2018
Posted at 11:42am
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Zoey is an extremely timid and sweet cat. She loves being pet and having her head scratched. Zoey has no interest in toys and would much rather spend her time lounging around on the couch. She also likes to spend time curled up in your lap if you put her there. Zoey needs time to adjust to new things and needs someone to take it slow with her, so no young kids please.
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
