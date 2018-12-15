PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In West Windsor

Saturday December 15th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

1200 block of Prince Road

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in West Windsor!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

300 block of Josephine Avenue

500 block of Josephine Avenue

900 block of Curry Avenue

900 block of Lena Avenue

900 block of Lena Avenue

1000 block of Curry Avenue

1100 block of Curry Avenue

1200 block of McKay Avenue

1200 block of Prince Road

1200 block of Prince Road

1200 block of Wigle Avenue

1300 block of Partington Avenue

1400 block of Beechwood Street

1500 block of Chappell Avenue

1600 block of Askin Avenue

1600 block of Betts Avenue

1600 block of Greenview Crescent

1600 block of Greenview Crescent

1600 block of Saint Patricks Drive

1700 block of California Avenue

1700 block of California Avenue

3300 block of Peter Street

3400 block of Cross Street

3500 block of Birch Street

3500 block of Girardot Street

3500 block of Tecumseh Road West

3700 block of Myrtle Avenue

3700 block of Myrtle Avenue

