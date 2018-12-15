PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In West Windsor

1200 block of Prince Road
We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in West Windsor!
Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!
300 block of Josephine Avenue
500 block of Josephine Avenue
900 block of Curry Avenue
900 block of Lena Avenue
900 block of Lena Avenue
1000 block of Curry Avenue
1100 block of Curry Avenue
1200 block of McKay Avenue
1200 block of Prince Road
1200 block of Prince Road
1200 block of Wigle Avenue
1300 block of Partington Avenue
1400 block of Beechwood Street
1500 block of Chappell Avenue
1600 block of Askin Avenue
1600 block of Betts Avenue
1600 block of Greenview Crescent
1600 block of Greenview Crescent
1600 block of Saint Patricks Drive
1700 block of California Avenue
1700 block of California Avenue
3300 block of Peter Street
3400 block of Cross Street
3500 block of Birch Street
3500 block of Girardot Street
3500 block of Tecumseh Road West
3700 block of Myrtle Avenue
3700 block of Myrtle Avenue
Comment With Facebook