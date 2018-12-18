PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In Riverside

Tuesday December 18th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Christmas Lights
800 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in the Riverside area!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

200 block of Esdras Place

200 block of Jefferson Boulevard

200 block of Reedmere Road

800 block of Glidden Avenue

800 block of Glidden Avenue

800 block of Glidden Avenue

800 block of Glidden Avenue

800 block of Isabelle Place

800 block of Patrice Drive

800 block of Prado Place

800 block of Thompson Boulevard

900 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard

900 block of Buckingham Drive

900 block of Esdras Place

900 block of Lawrence Road

900 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

900 block of Reedmere Road

900 block of Westminster Boulevard

900 block of Westminster Boulevard

1000 block of Buckingham Drive

1000 block of Buckingham Drive

1000 block of Janisse Drive

1000 block of Laporte Avenue

1000 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1000 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1000 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1000 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1100 block of Saint Louis Avenue

1200 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1300 block of Olive Road

5800 block of Riverside Drive East

7100 block of Saint Rose Avenue

