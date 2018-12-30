If You’re Looking For A Very Sweet Dog, Consider Roy

Sunday December 30th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by For The Love of Paws:

Roy, was born February 10, 2007 and is a 10 pound Shih Tzu.
Roy came to us from our friends at BETA in the summer of 2015 and was adopted into a very loving home in July of 2015.
Sadly, Roy’s “person” passed away and we welcomed Roy back into our rescue.
Roy is a loving little guy who gets along with other dogs, ignores cats and loves men! He is housetrained, walks very well on leash .Roy is a very loveable dog who prefers to lay on your lap or by your side and comes with a built in smile.
Don’t let his age fool you as he has a nice energy. If you’re looking for a very sweet dog consider Roy.

More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.

