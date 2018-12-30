Written by For The Love of Paws:

Roy, was born February 10, 2007 and is a 10 pound Shih Tzu.

Roy came to us from our friends at BETA in the summer of 2015 and was adopted into a very loving home in July of 2015.

Sadly, Roy’s “person” passed away and we welcomed Roy back into our rescue.

Roy is a loving little guy who gets along with other dogs, ignores cats and loves men! He is housetrained, walks very well on leash .Roy is a very loveable dog who prefers to lay on your lap or by your side and comes with a built in smile.

Don’t let his age fool you as he has a nice energy. If you’re looking for a very sweet dog consider Roy.