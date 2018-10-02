Windsor Makes Top 20 List Of Most Pampered Pet Cities In Canada

Windsor placed 7th in Amazon Canada’s sixth annual list of the top 20 cities in Canada that pamper their pets the most.

The annual list was compiled by comparing per capita sales data for pet items purchased on Amazon.ca from August 2017 to August 2018 in cities with more than 100,000 residents.

Sales data was collected from products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals.

For the first time ever, nearby London took the top spot on the list.