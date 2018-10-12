There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: October 12th – 14th
Friday October 12th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
11th Annual Life After Fifty Health and Information Fair
Friday October 12th, 2018
Collavino Hall of WFCU Centre
Intro to Bowspring
Friday October 12th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Bountiful Harvest Quilt Show
Friday October 12th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
2018 Windsor Craft Beer Festival
Friday October 12th, 2018
Willistead Park
Pet Photos- Pet Valu’s Thanks For Giving Campaign
Friday October 12th, 2018
Pet Valu Roundhouse
39th Annual Benefit Gala for the Hospice
Friday October 12th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Pasta Dinner with a Twist (and Shout!)
Friday October 12th, 2018
Moose Lodge
The Spirits of Windsor Tour
Friday October 12th, 2018
Pick Up Location: Brock Street entrance to St. John's Cemetery
Dress-A-Decoy Contest
Friday October 12th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Erie Shores Quilt Show
Friday October 12th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
Canadian Bandurist Capella presents: Crossroads of Song
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Edible play and create for Toddlers
Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Art Lab
Art at the oTENTiks
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Free Admission Day
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Free Day – Sponsored By Rotary Club of Windsor (1918)
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Bountiful Harvest Quilt Show
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
2018 Windsor Craft Beer Festival
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Willistead Park
Dark Sky Night
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Latin night
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Pet Photos for the Pet Valu Thanks For Giving Campaign
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Pet Valu Belle River
MS Two of a Kind Show
Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Bloomin' Gardener
An Evening with Crawl
Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Backstage of Players Sports Club
Kids Creative Playshop – Music and Art: 4-6 Years Old
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Art Indeed
PetSmart Grand Opening
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Tecumseh Mall
Candlelight Tours
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Kniaziew Optometry Grand Opening Essex Location
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Kniaziew Optometry
Dress-A-Decoy Contest
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Erie Shores Quilt Show
Saturday October 13th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
Astrology Readings by Dan Alice
Saturday October 13th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Elizabeth J. M. Walker Book Signing at Chapters
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Chapters - Devonshire Mall
Pet Photos for the Pet Valu Thanks For Giving Campaign
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Pet Valu Tilbury
Kids Art Club OPEN Studio
Sunday October 14th, 2018
The Art Lab
WPA Suns 5K Run, Walk and Kids Dash
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Malden Park
Windsor Banjo Club Annual Banjorama
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Moose Lodge
Harvest and Horses Festival
Sunday October 14th, 2018
John R. Park Homestead
First Responders Day
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Thiessen Apple Orchards
Dress-A-Decoy Contest
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Yoga 101
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
“Empty our Cupboards So They Can Fill Theirs” Event
Sunday October 14th, 2018
Sweet Retreat Ice Cream
