There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: October 12th – 14th

Friday October 12th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday October 12th, 2018

Health Events

11th Annual Life After Fifty Health and Information Fair

Friday October 12th, 2018
Collavino Hall of WFCU Centre
Health Events

Intro to Bowspring

Friday October 12th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Bountiful Harvest Quilt Show

Friday October 12th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
Community Events

2018 Windsor Craft Beer Festival

Friday October 12th, 2018
Willistead Park
Charity Events

Pet Photos- Pet Valu’s Thanks For Giving Campaign

Friday October 12th, 2018
Pet Valu Roundhouse
Charity Events

39th Annual Benefit Gala for the Hospice

Friday October 12th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Charity Events

Pasta Dinner with a Twist (and Shout!)

Friday October 12th, 2018
Moose Lodge
Halloween Events

The Spirits of Windsor Tour

Friday October 12th, 2018
Pick Up Location: Brock Street entrance to St. John's Cemetery
Charity Events

Dress-A-Decoy Contest

Friday October 12th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Community Events

Erie Shores Quilt Show

Friday October 12th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church

Saturday October 13th, 2018

Music Events

Canadian Bandurist Capella presents: Crossroads of Song

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Food Events

Edible play and create for Toddlers

Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Art Lab
Arts Events

Art at the oTENTiks

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Free Admission Day

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Charity Events

Free Day – Sponsored By Rotary Club of Windsor (1918)

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Bountiful Harvest Quilt Show

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
Community Events

2018 Windsor Craft Beer Festival

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Willistead Park
Community Events

Dark Sky Night

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Music Events

Latin night

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Community Events

Pet Photos for the Pet Valu Thanks For Giving Campaign

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Pet Valu Belle River
Crafts Events

MS Two of a Kind Show

Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Bloomin' Gardener
Music Events

An Evening with Crawl

Saturday October 13th, 2018
The Backstage of Players Sports Club
Arts Events

Kids Creative Playshop – Music and Art: 4-6 Years Old

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Art Indeed
Community Events

PetSmart Grand Opening

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Tecumseh Mall
Halloween Events

Candlelight Tours

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Community Events

Kniaziew Optometry Grand Opening Essex Location

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Kniaziew Optometry
Charity Events

Dress-A-Decoy Contest

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Community Events

Erie Shores Quilt Show

Saturday October 13th, 2018
Meadow Brook Church
Community Events

Astrology Readings by Dan Alice

Saturday October 13th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts

Sunday October 14th, 2018

Arts Events

Elizabeth J. M. Walker Book Signing at Chapters

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Chapters - Devonshire Mall
Charity Events

Pet Photos for the Pet Valu Thanks For Giving Campaign

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Pet Valu Tilbury
Arts Events

Kids Art Club OPEN Studio

Sunday October 14th, 2018
The Art Lab
Charity Events

WPA Suns 5K Run, Walk and Kids Dash

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Malden Park
Music Events

Windsor Banjo Club Annual Banjorama

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Moose Lodge
Halloween Events

Harvest and Horses Festival

Sunday October 14th, 2018
John R. Park Homestead
Community Events

First Responders Day

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Thiessen Apple Orchards
Charity Events

Dress-A-Decoy Contest

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Carnegie Arts & Visitor's Centre
Health Events

Yoga 101

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Charity Events

“Empty our Cupboards So They Can Fill Theirs” Event

Sunday October 14th, 2018
Sweet Retreat Ice Cream

