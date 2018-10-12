PHOTOS: Annual Windsor Craft Beer Festival Takes Over Willistead Park

The annual Windsor Craft Beer festival returns this weekend with craft breweries from near and far showcasing their unique drinks in Willistead Park. Over a dozen brewers are set up in the park ready to have a fun weekend with the attendees of the festival. Live entertainment and food options are also available for the enjoyment of those who go to the event.

Learn more about the Windsor Craft Beer fest on their Facebook page here. The festival continues for one more night on Saturday.