Park House In Amherstburg Receives National Historic Designation

The Park House in Amherstburg has received a designation of national significance by the Government of Canada.

Park House is considered one of the oldest houses in the Amherstburg region.

The actual date of its construction is unknown, but it has long been contended that this combined dwelling and warehouse were floated down the Detroit River to Upper Canada by its Loyalist owners when Detroit was handed over to the Americans by the British in 1796.

Its early use by transplanted Detroiters and transformation by the Park brothers in the context of the local shipping industry attest to the history of settlement around Windsor, where colonial power struggles were evident not only in fluctuating borders but also in the architecture and landscapes of the region.

Through its architecture, Park House tells the story of the traders and artisans who populated the Windsor region. In 1972, when the building was moved to its current site on one of the towns main streets.