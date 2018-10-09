OPP Investigating Assault On Chrysler Canada Greenway

Kingsville OPP are investigating an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30pm on October 7, 2018 on the Chrysler Canada Greenway west of Heritage Road in Kingsville.

They say that a man was walking on the Greenway when he reports he was approached and struck with a weapon by another man who then took items from his wallet and fled the area.

The victim attended an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” weighing approximately 150 pounds and dressed all in black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).