LaSalle Police Issue Warning About Suspicious Person Near Sandwich Secondary School

Police in LaSalle are sending out a warning after a suspicious incident involving two Sandwich Secondary students happen on Monday.

Police say that they received a call from school officials who indicated that two of their students were spoken to by a strange couple along Laurier Drive. What prompted the call to police was that the scenario was reminiscent of similar incidents reported on social media in Windsor.

Officers attended the school and spoke with the students and their parents. The two students told officers that at around 12:30pm they were walking to a home on Laurier Drive between Malden and Matchette. At this time they both observed a light blue Chrysler Town and County minivan on the opposite side of the road, with its hazard lights on. As the students drew parallel to the van, a female in the driver’s seat leaned out of the open driver’s door window and asked: “Excuse me, can you please come over here and help me?” The students immediately ran to the home they were going to and locked the door behind them. They then watched as the van drove by slowly and continued toward Matchette Road.

The students also noted that a male exited the rear of the van and stepped out just before they ran off. The students saw the man when they glanced back while running. The male did not say anything or act aggressively in any way toward the students.

The woman in the van was described as an older female in her 70’s or 80’s, chubby face with wrinkles and moles, long silver/grey hair put up with a bump at the front, black-rimmed glasses with slight cat-eye shape, light coloured button up long sleeve shirt. The man was described as being in his 40’s or 50’s, wearing baggy jeans, dark brown hair. Both were Caucasian.

The vehicle was described as being a light blue Chrysler Town and Country (newer model- possibly five years old).

Police say that both students said that there was no attempt by either the male or female to touch them, grab them or to do anything to them. Both advised their decision to run was based on their conversations with their parents, as well as recent reports in the media, describing a similar scenario in the City of Windsor. Both provided statements to police and advised that they would recognize the female if seen again.

The area was canvassed, but the officers did not find any residents in the area who saw the incident. If you have surveillance footage of the area for the time noted between 12p, and 1pm police are asking to see it.

Windsor police were contacted to ascertain if they had similar reports of suspicious behaviour. They have had some reports of such behaviour, but not with anyone matching the description given above.

If anyone knows who the elderly woman and her companion is, police ask you to call them at 519-969-5210.