Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Wisteria is a firm believer in the phrase “you’re only as old as you act.” And he clearly is still a kitten at heart! He will chase his toys all around the room but still come back to your side every few minutes to make sure he still has your undivided attention. The only thing he likes more than his toys is you…and whatever you’re doing. He’ll be everyone’s best friend in no time.