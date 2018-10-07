Free Parking, Reduced City Services For Thanksgiving Monday

Here is a look at what is open and what’s not with the City of Windsor for the Thanksgiving Monday holiday.

311 CALL CENTRE: The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.

211 WINDSOR-ESSEX: The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

GARBAGE & RECYCLING COLLECTIONS: There will be no residential collection services on Monday. All residential garbage and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.



PUBLIC DROP-OFF & HOUSEHOLD CHEMICAL WASTE DEPOTS: Located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday.



PARKS AND RECREATION: Community centres, customer care centres and indoor pools will be closed, with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday. All arenas are closed.



PARKING ENFORCEMENT: There will be no parking enforcement on Thanksgiving Monday, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed as well.



WINDSOR PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.



WINDSOR’S COMMUNITY MUSEUM: Is normally closed on Mondays.

TRANSIT WINDSOR: City buses will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday.