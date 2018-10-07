Free Parking, Reduced City Services For Thanksgiving Monday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday October 7th, 2018
Posted at 11:38am
Here is a look at what is open and what’s not with the City of Windsor for the Thanksgiving Monday holiday.
311 CALL CENTRE: The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.
211 WINDSOR-ESSEX: The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
GARBAGE & RECYCLING COLLECTIONS: There will be no residential collection services on Monday. All residential garbage and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.
PUBLIC DROP-OFF & HOUSEHOLD CHEMICAL WASTE DEPOTS: Located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday.
PARKS AND RECREATION: Community centres, customer care centres and indoor pools will be closed, with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday. All arenas are closed.
PARKING ENFORCEMENT: There will be no parking enforcement on Thanksgiving Monday, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed as well.
WINDSOR PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.
WINDSOR’S COMMUNITY MUSEUM: Is normally closed on Mondays.
TRANSIT WINDSOR: City buses will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday.
