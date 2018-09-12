You’re Invited To Participate In A Shoreline Cleanup At Point Pelee National Park

Parks Canada is inviting the local community to participate in a shoreline cleanup at Point Pelee National Park on September 15, 2018.

To join the cleanup, participants are asked to meet at the West Beach parking lot at 10am where they will receive instructions and supplies.

You are encouraged to wear protective clothing such as long pants and sleeves, a sun hat, and closed-toe footwear. Participants should also bring a water bottle, sunscreen and rain gear.

The event will run until 2pm, rain or shine, and entry into the park is free for all participants that day.