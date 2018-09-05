Windsor International Film Festival Gets Permanent Home

The Windsor International Film Festival will permanently take over the ground level space on University Avenue and Pelissier Street in the The Capitol Theatre building.

The space was once home to Bike Windsor-Essex.

“This new partnership strengthens the Capitol Theatre, the WSO and WIFF. We can share resources in a way that will benefit all of us and, more importantly, our community,” said Sheila Wisdom, WSO Executive Director. “It is also an exciting next step in the creation of a dynamic centre for entertainment in Windsor.”

Vincent Georgie, WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer, said the creative partnership would promote a bustling cultural hub and even greater use of the Capitol as an active theatre space drawing more artists and movie buffs downtown. The influx of thousands of students to expanding university and college campuses in the core will only add to the buzz.

“The potential for downtown Windsor as a vibrant community for the arts is boundless and breathtaking,” said Georgie. “The sky is truly the limit when it comes to opportunities for creative collaboration. There’s an artistic renaissance underway in the core and the film festival is ecstatic to be playing a key role in it.”

The Windsor International Film Festival is the second largest volunteer film festival in Canada and last year sold a record 22,000 tickets, screening 113 films from 20 different countries. The festival now screens movies monthly as part of its popular WIFF365 series.

This year’s festival runs from October 29th to November 4th.