Walkerville Brewery Wins At 2018 Ontario Brewing Awards

Walkerville Brewery won a total of five awards at the 2018 Ontario Brewing Awards held in Toronto on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Awards received were:

SILVER: Geronimo IPA (British India Pale Ale Category) SILVER: Waterfront Wit (Witbier Category BRONZE: Rob Roy Scotch Ale (Scottish Ales Category) BRONZE: Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout (Imperial Stout Category) BRONZE: Easy Stout (Milk Stout Category)



“We are delighted to be recognized in Ontario’s premier beer competition, particularly in such a wide range of categories from IPA to Russian Imperial Stout! It was also fantastic to see local brewers Franks Brewing Co, The Grove and GL Heritage winning awards and putting our region on the craft beer map,” said Ian Gourlay, Partner at Walkerville.