UWindsor Enrollment Near Record Territory

Enrollment at the University of Windsor for the fall semester is nearing record numbers.

The University says that this falls incoming classes is one of the largest ever with ever early 3,000 first-year students.

Counting graduate and undergraduate, domestic and international, and full-time and part-time registrations, they expect to have in total approximately 16,000 students this year.

This is one of the highest enrolments in the university’s history according to Douglas Kneale, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor.

In addition, student residences are at 100% capacity, with a waiting list. More than 900 students have moved in, with 73% from Canada and 27% from 47 different countries. 69% of that are first-year students, and 97% come from outside Windsor-Essex.