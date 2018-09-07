There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: September 8th – 10th

Friday September 7th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday September 7th, 2018

Community Events

Windsor Worships 2018

Friday September 7th, 2018
Ambassador Auditorium
Community Events

Run for Windsor

Friday September 7th, 2018
Riverfront
Community Events

Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology

Friday September 7th, 2018
Park House Museum
Arts Events

Preschool Art Club

Friday September 7th, 2018
The Art Lab Windsor
Charity Events

Cainerfest 2018

Friday September 7th, 2018
Rockstar Music Hall
Community Events

Musicfest

Friday September 7th, 2018
Ambassador Baptist Church
Community Events

BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) Movie Night in the Park

Friday September 7th, 2018
Willistead Park

Saturday September 8th, 2018

Community Events

100th Anniversary of Blak’s Bakery

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Blak's Bakery
Community Events

Vintage Car Show and Shine

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Dark Sky Night

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Let’s Get Batty

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Music Events

Latin night

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Music Events

PRESSA LIVE IN WINDSOR

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Wheels on Wyandotte Car & Motorcycle Show

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Olde Riverside Town Centre Business Association
Crafts Events

Kids Potion Brewing Workshop

Saturday September 8th, 2018
The Art Lab
Community Events

National Drive Electric Week

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex
Music Events

Pressa Live in Windsor

Saturday September 8th, 2018
THE OLDE WALKER VILLE THEATRE
Community Events

Henna by Pixie By Design

Saturday September 8th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Festivals Events

Windsor Public Library “How-To” Festival

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Fontainebleau Branch
Charity Events

Cainerfest 2018

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Rockstar Music Hall
Arts Events

Letterpress greeting cards (two week class)

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Levigator Press
Community Events

Musicfest

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Ambassador Baptist Church
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale

Saturday September 8th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Community Events

Stroll Windsor: Walkerville

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Walkerville, ON
Community Events

Health & Wellness Expo

Saturday September 8th, 2018
Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex

Sunday September 9th, 2018

Charity Events

14th Annual ALS Windsor Walk

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Sandpoint Park, across from Stop 26
Community Events

Afghanistan & Peacekeepers Memorial Service

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Reaume Park
Community Events

Rose City Feis Pasta Dinner and Celtic Night

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Royal Candian Legion Branch 12
Community Events

Windsor Ont Canada Lights of Hope

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Charles Clark Square
Charity Events

Windsor/Essex Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Community Events

Peace Party hosted by The Leamington Ministerial

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Seacliffe Park and Beach
Arts Events

Kids Art Club OPEN Studio

Sunday September 9th, 2018
The Art Lab
Community Events

The FAM-ily Picnic!

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Riverfront
Community Events

Militaria, Gun and Sportsman Show

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
Charity Events

Cainerfest 2018

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Rockstar Music Hall
Community Events

Reiki Level III (Master / Teacher Degree)

Sunday September 9th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Musicfest

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Ambassador Baptist Church
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale

Sunday September 9th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Charity Events

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope Windsor/Essex

Sunday September 9th, 2018
Vollmer Recreation Complex

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook