There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: September 14th – 16th
Friday September 14th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Preschool Art Club
Friday September 14th, 2018
The Art Lab Windsor
Paint n Wine at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards
Friday September 14th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)
Friday September 14th, 2018
Levigator Press
“MERKABA” – Visionary Art Show by Christy Litster
Friday September 14th, 2018
Sho Art, Spirit & Performance
Elephants Line Canvas Painting
Friday September 14th, 2018
Art Splash Atelier
Children’s Fest
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Latin night
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Beach clean up
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Showtime Country Legends
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Kat Beat Rockabilly Record Hop
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Villains Bar
2861 Windsor Army Cadets Recruitment BBQ
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion #143
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Letterpress greeting cards (two week class)
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Levigator Press
2018 Coming Home Music Festival
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Festival Plaza
Festival of Hawks
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Holiday Beach Conservation Area
Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Levigator Press
Opa Festival
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Greek Orthodox Community of Windsor
BBBCanone Rescue &Transport Adoption BBQ Event
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Pet Valu Roundhouse
Brentwood’s 22nd Annual Walkathon
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Ganatchio Trail
2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale
Saturday September 15th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Circular Wood Succulent Arrangement Workshop
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Indigo Book Signing – Jenn Sadai
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Indigo St. Clair Shores
Sunflower Wreath Workshop
Saturday September 15th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Essex County Orchid Society Meeting
Sunday September 16th, 2018
St Stephen's Church Hall
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Cottam Rotary Fall Fair & Horse Festival
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Ridgeview Park
56th Annual Fall Fair and Horse Festival
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Rotary Club of Cottam
Elizabeth J. M. Walker Book Signing at Coles
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Coles - Tecumseh Mall
Kids Art Club OPEN Studio
Sunday September 16th, 2018
The Art Lab
Chatham-Kent Kidney Walk
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Kingston Park Splash Pad
Savour the Wine
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Ciociaro Club
Parkinson SuperWalk 2018
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Malden Park
Kids Art Club OPEN Studio
Sunday September 16th, 2018
The Art Lab
Tecumseh Terry Fox Run
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Green Acres Optimist Park
Festival of Hawks
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Holiday Beach Conservation Area
Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Levigator Press
Opa Festival
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Greek Orthodox Community of Windsor
Introduction to Crystals
Sunday September 16th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Painted Sign Workshop: WELCOME; HOME; GATHER
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Artificial Fall Flair Arrangement Workshop
Sunday September 16th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Comment With Facebook