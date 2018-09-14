There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: September 14th – 16th

Friday September 14th, 2018

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday September 14th, 2018

Arts Events

Preschool Art Club

Friday September 14th, 2018
The Art Lab Windsor
Arts Events

Paint n Wine at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards

Friday September 14th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Arts Events

Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)

Friday September 14th, 2018
Levigator Press
Arts Events

“MERKABA” – Visionary Art Show by Christy Litster

Friday September 14th, 2018
Sho Art, Spirit & Performance
Arts Events

Elephants Line Canvas Painting

Friday September 14th, 2018
Art Splash Atelier

Saturday September 15th, 2018

Community Events

Children’s Fest

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Music Events

Latin night

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Community Events

Beach clean up

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Music Events

Showtime Country Legends

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Community Events

Kat Beat Rockabilly Record Hop

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Villains Bar
Community Events

2861 Windsor Army Cadets Recruitment BBQ

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion #143
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Arts Events

Letterpress greeting cards (two week class)

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Levigator Press
Festivals Events

2018 Coming Home Music Festival

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Festival Plaza
Community Events

Festival of Hawks

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Holiday Beach Conservation Area
Arts Events

Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Levigator Press
Community Events

Opa Festival

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Greek Orthodox Community of Windsor
Charity Events

BBBCanone Rescue &Transport Adoption BBQ Event

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Pet Valu Roundhouse
Community Events

Brentwood’s 22nd Annual Walkathon

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Ganatchio Trail
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale

Saturday September 15th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Crafts Events

Circular Wood Succulent Arrangement Workshop

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Arts Events

Indigo Book Signing – Jenn Sadai

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Indigo St. Clair Shores
Crafts Events

Sunflower Wreath Workshop

Saturday September 15th, 2018
Anna's Flowers

Sunday September 16th, 2018

Community Events

Essex County Orchid Society Meeting

Sunday September 16th, 2018
St Stephen's Church Hall
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Community Events

Cottam Rotary Fall Fair & Horse Festival

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Ridgeview Park
Community Events

56th Annual Fall Fair and Horse Festival

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Rotary Club of Cottam
Arts Events

Elizabeth J. M. Walker Book Signing at Coles

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Coles - Tecumseh Mall
Arts Events

Kids Art Club OPEN Studio

Sunday September 16th, 2018
The Art Lab
Charity Events

Chatham-Kent Kidney Walk

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Kingston Park Splash Pad
Charity Events

Savour the Wine

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Ciociaro Club
Charity Events

Parkinson SuperWalk 2018

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Malden Park
Arts Events

Kids Art Club OPEN Studio

Sunday September 16th, 2018
The Art Lab
Charity Events

Tecumseh Terry Fox Run

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Green Acres Optimist Park
Community Events

Festival of Hawks

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Holiday Beach Conservation Area
Arts Events

Screenprint t-shirts (two week class)

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Levigator Press
Community Events

Opa Festival

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Greek Orthodox Community of Windsor
Community Events

Introduction to Crystals

Sunday September 16th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Crafts Events

Painted Sign Workshop: WELCOME; HOME; GATHER

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Anna's Flowers
Crafts Events

Artificial Fall Flair Arrangement Workshop

Sunday September 16th, 2018
Anna's Flowers

